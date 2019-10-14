Rawson’s revitalization plan would encourage rebuilding vacant homes

Davenport’s mayoral race looks a lot different this morning than it did a week ago.

Tuesday’s primary whittled the field of six down to two.

Only a few votes separate the second and third place candidates.

Here’s a recap of the top three finishers:

Mike Matson got the most votes at more than 2,100.

That clinches him a spot on the ballot for November’s general election.

Rita Rawson is in second after counting the absentee ballots.

She has eight more votes than Dan Portes.

Based on that she will be on the November ballot.

Rita Rawson got her bachelor’s degree from Grinnell College and an MSW from the University of Iowa.

She’s a financial adviser.

Rawson currently represents Davenport’s fifth ward on city council and has served on the Riverfront Improvement Commission as well as the Plan and Zoning Commission.

That’s just a sample of her community involvement.

Dan Portes officially asked for a manual recount that will take place Monday.

However, Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz doubts it will change the results based on her experience in other close races.

If the results change and Portes does qualify for the general election, we will invite him on the program.

But this week, Rawson joined 4 The Record for a conversation.

When she announced her candidacy, she indicated improving access to more affordable housing was among her priorities.

Rawson shared her long-term vision for Davenport and how she would get there, as well as what her plan for urban revitalization and economic development would look like.

She also discussed what kind of businesses or industry she wants to see in Davenport that aren’t here now and her approach to crime.

Watch the entire conversation in the video above.

