It’s been five years since the Q-station opened in downtown Moline with the expectation Amtrak service to Chicago would soon follow. We all know there’s still no passenger train.

Plans for the train to Chicago have been in the works for 16 years. We saw the frustration of the stalemate boil over at the beginning of the month when Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati called a news conference slamming Iowa Interstate Railroad, claiming the company has not acted in good faith to negotiate a deal to upgrade its tracks.

That work needs to be done on about 50 miles of rail to be able to handle the load of an Amtrak train. Both the federal and Illinois state governments put up more than $400 million combined to make it happen.

Rayapati is among those trying to apply more pressure on the railroad. They want the federal surface transportation board to hear their case and force Iowa Interstate Railroad to do the work.

Host Jim Niedelman gets into that with Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati.

“It is a move for us in Moline to try to take charge of our future,” Rayapati said. “We can’t sit back and sort of wait around for promises to be kept. We really need to be in charge of our destiny.”

To hear what else Rayapati has to say, click on the video.

