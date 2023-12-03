Moline mayor says tool can be revisited for more targeted development projects

Today host Jim Niedelman looks at some recent developments in Moline.

The Moline City Council adopted a new budget. The almost-$145-million spending plan lowers the property tax rate. But taxes could still be higher because of higher property values.

The city is also raising utility fees. This comes after ending the Tax Increment Financing District for SouthPark Mall.

Moline’s economic strategy encompasses the entire city. The John Deere Corridor and downtown get the most attention.

Maintaining city services is always a priority with a new budget adopted for next year.

One big move that hasn’t received a lot of attention but could have significant ramifications for Moline and the Quad Cities as a whole is Gov. JB Pritzker’s appointment of the Moline city administrator to the Illinois High Speed Railway Commission.

Moline has that beautiful train depot downtown that’s used for other things besides a train station. It’s been ready for five years.

Host Jim Niedelman gets to all that with Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati.

“When you don’t invest in your water systems, things can go really wrong,” she said. “We are playing catch-up to make sure our utilities work and are ready for the impact of climate change and the general usage here in Moline.”

To hear what else Mayor Rayapati has to say, click on the video.

