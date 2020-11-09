Red wave in Iowa strengthens GOP dominance

Former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs and Democratic political consultant Porter McNeil joined 4 The Record to talk Election 2020. This is the third part of their conversation.

To say election night was a good night for Republicans in Iowa might be an understatement.

The party gained seats in the State House and State Senate, putting Republicans close to veto-proof majority.

Democrats were confident they’d retake the House.

Grubbs and McNeil discussed what legislation we should expect from Republicans in Iowa now.

A potential upset and big win for Republicans looms in Iowa’s Second Congressional District.

This is the race to replace outgoing Democrat Dave Loebsack.

Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks led by fewer than 300 votes after the initial count. Democrat Rita Hart now has a 162 vote lead after the Iowa Secretary of State update its numbers.

Ballots received by Monday will still be counted as long as they were postmarked in time.

McNeil and Grubbs addressed how the Democrats could lose this seat.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.