Rep. Cheri Bustos — married to a sheriff — in unique position to address ‘defunding the police’

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my interview with Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.

We didn’t have time to bring all of it to you on 4 The Record.

We’ve heard a lot about law and order and police reform after the deaths of minorities at the hands of officers and demonstrations that turned violent at times.

Some on the left talk about defunding the police. Her husband is the Rock Island County Sheriff, Gerry Bustos, and Cheri weighed in on what she thinks about restructuring police agencies.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.