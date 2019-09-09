Republican challengers to Trump ‘attention-seeking manuevers’

Here are some of the topics our panel discussed on 4 The Record this week.

There’s more talk about gun control from the federal government.

The Republican presidential field is larger.

Democrats can’t work out the kinks for their virtual caucus in Iowa.

All of these things came up in conversation with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann on 4 The Record.

Iowa caucuses

We’re now 148 days away from the Iowa caucuses.

Democrats had big plans to include more people in the caucus process by enabling them to do it remotely by computer.

The DNC canceled the virtual caucuses when a test showed results could be vulnerable to hackers.

Some of the presidential candidates don’t like this decision.

Rhomberg and Kaufmann discussed how much does this impacts the Democrats’ caucus process and if the Democrats have taken steps to have the strongest security after the last presidential election when the DNC got hacked.

Trump challengers

President Trump has more company in his re-election bid from members of his party.

Former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld got in the race in April and former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh launched his campaign late last month.

No one thinks this will cost Trump the Republican Party nomination.

Kaufmann and Rhomberg talked about how much this can hurt him for the general election and if the Republican leadership would be happier if the incumbent wasn’t being primaried.

Gun violence

Recent deadly shootings in Texas and Ohio increased the pressure to do someting about gun violence.

Democrats renewed their call for universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons.

The Department of Justice sent proposals to the white house a couple of weeks ago.

President Trump indicated he could be open to something while protecting second amendment rights.

He could be OK with tougher background checks and red flag laws that would take guns away from people considered a risk.

Rhomberg and Kaufmann expressed how confident they are that something will get done and what they expect to see in terms of legislation.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

Question of the week

