Republican Congressman Kinzinger on state of GOP: ‘in a bad place’

Kinzinger one of 10 Republicans who voted for impeachment in the House

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Kinzinger took a bold stance earlier this year when he voted to impeach Donald Trump after the attack on the Capitol.

He saw some serious blowback from that — some came from members of his own family.

There was a time when George W. Bush tried to make the case that the Republicans were a big tent party.

The backlash Kinzinger got seems to counter that idea.

He shared his thoughts on the state of his party, the party’s embrace of members who support conspiracy theories like QAnon and how much strict partisanship from both Democrats and Republicans sets the tone for the rest of the country.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.