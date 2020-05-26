Republican Everly embraces underdog role in race for Congress

We’re a week away from the Iowa Primary.

High-stakes races are on the ballot for Democrats and Republicans.

Democrats have to choose their nominee for the U.S. Senate to challenge Joni Ernst in November.

Another big contest is to replace Dave Loebsack in the House of Representatives.​

The Democrat is not seeking re-election.​

Democrat Rita Hart is running unopposed and will be her party’s nominee.

​Five Republicans are competing to run against her in November: Tim Borchardt, Steven Everly, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, ​Rick Phillips and Bobby Schilling.

Let’s follow the money.​

This is how much they had at the end of the first quarter: Borchardt hasn’t reported anything, Everly has a few thousand dollars, Miller-Meeks has almost $400,000 in her war chest and basically every major endorsement within the state, Phillips reports very little and Schilling, the former Illinois congressman, has about $45,000.

We got to know Everly better this week on 4 The Record.​

He was born in Pleasantville, Iowa.

He moved to Knoxville when he was nine and lived there ever since.​

Everly is an electrician by trade and runs his own company, Everly Electric.

Politically, he is active.

He’s a committee member of the Marion County Republican Party.​

Everly hasn’t held elected office.​

He ran for the Iowa State Senate in 2012 and lost in the Republican primary.​

Everly lacks the experience, money and high profile of candidates like Schilling and Miller-Meeks.

I had a long conversation with him this week and brought up the political challenges of his campaign.​

Everly knows he comes into this primary as one of the underdogs, lacking the name recognition of some of the other candidates who’ve been on the political scene for a while, two of which have held elected office before.

​Everly addressed how he would overcome that and what he says to people who think this is too big of a leap for him.

​

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.