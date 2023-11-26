Presidential candidate wants ammunition production back in the United States instead of China

We showed you earlier Republican Presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson has a pretty extensive resume.

So far, it’s not enough to shake things up in the polls.

In this part of his conversation with host Jim Niedelman, Asa Hutchinson focuses on international policy toward China and Israel.

“Some states, including Arkansas, actually prohibit the ownership of that land. That’s something that we should reserve for those countries that actually pose a risk to us,” Hutchinson said.

To hear more from Asa Hutchinson, click on the video.

