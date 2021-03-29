Republican Kinzinger supports recent immigration legislation passed in House

There’s renewed attention on the border with Mexico.

Authorities report an increase in people trying to cross into the United States illegally.

It’s once again a political firestorm.

President Joe Biden assigned Vice President Kamala Harris to manage the diplomatic angle with Mexico.

The administration is scrambling to convert convention centers in California and Texas to handle an influx of children coming by themselves.

Democrats in the House of Representatives passed legislation to provide a pathway to citizenship for dreamers and farmworkers.

Almost every Republican stayed united to vote against the two measures.

Republicans also criticize the Biden administration for not enforcing deportation.

Republicans could see immigration as an issue to help them regain control of the Senate in two years.

Their unity will be tested by the lingering presence of Donald Trump.

His appearance at CPAC a few weeks ago highlighted the divisiveness he brings to the party.

Ten Republicans in the House of Representatives voted in favor of impeaching the former president after the attack on the Capitol.

Trump refers to them as Republicans in name only.

One Republican who voted to impeach and has been very outspoken against Trump is Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger.

Kinzinger’s taken some bold positions that don’t always sit well with his party.

he’s taken plenty of heat for that.

Yet, his policy positions cannot be mistaken for anything other than Republican.

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger joined this week’s 4 The Record for a conversation

Immigration

There’s been a lot of finger pointing about what’s happening at the southern border with Mexico over the last few years.

But this has been a problem — if not a crisis — for decades.

The House recently adopted the American Dream and Promise Act as well as the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.

Each would provide a path to American citizenship for dreamers and farmworkers, respectively.

Kinzinger didn’t cast a vote on either of these. We asked him why and if he could clarify his position on these pieces of legislation.

Infrastructure

There’s indication that the Biden administration is gearing up to introduce a $3 trillion infrastructure plan.

The New York Times reports it would include a jobs package as well as domestic policy priorities like free community college and universal pre-kindergarten, with hundreds of billions of dollars to repair the country’s streets, bridges, waterways and railroads.

And $400 billion to fight climate change.

This would definitely be a big approach.

Kinzinger discussed what part of this, if any, he could go along with the Democrats.

Watch the video above for the full discussion.