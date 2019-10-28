Republican Mark Sanford says he’s not running for president to weaken Trump

Longshot candidate says GOP have become a 'cult of personalities'

There are 18 Democrats.

There is a Republican race for the nomination as well.

Yes, Donald Trump is almost assured of getting his chance at a second term.

Putting it in a term he might use, the Republicans have a foursome.

There’s President Trump, former Illinois Congressman Joe Walsh, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld and former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford.

We focus our time on the latter.

Sanford might have the most name recognition among the three Republican challengers.

He spent most of his childhood in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Sanford graduated from high school in South Carolina.

He has a bachelor’s degree in business from Furman University and an MBA from the University of Virginia.

Sanford spent his professional career in real estate and founded a leasing and brokerage company.

Sanford started his political career in Congress.

He served South Carolina in the House of Representatives from 1995 to 2001, then went on to become South Carolina’s governor in 2003, a job he held for eight years and left after being limited to two terms.

A highly publicized affair tarnished the end of his leadership.

Sanford actually disappeared from the state for several days.

That’s when his affair came out of the shadows.

He then went back to his old seat in Congress.

Sanford was there for his second stint from 2013 to January of this year.

He lost to another Republican in a primary challenge.

A Democrat now holds that seat.

Sanford has been an outspoken opponent of President Trump.

That likely prompted the primary challenge from a Trump supporter that cost him his most recent job.

Sanford doesn’t shy away from being a conserative Republican.

I had a chance to sit down with him a little more than a week ago when he came through the Quad Cities.

You’ll see that conversation this morning.

We start with his motivation for challenging Trump.

Weaken the president?

Mark Sanford maintains that he is not trying to weaken the president by running — and might even strengthen him, adding that if the choice comes down to President Trump and any Democrat, that he would likely vote for Trump.

Primary

Sanford’s biggest hope to gain momentum in the race would be to win the South Carolina primary.

But the state Republican party won’t recognize the other candidates, giving all of the state’s delegates to Donald Trump.

Sanford discussed how he can overcome that, what he thinks the identity of the Republican Party is now under Trump and how it should be different.

