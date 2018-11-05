Republican Neil Anderson and Democrat Gregg Johnson agree state pensions can't be sacrificed

Illinois State Senator Neil Anderson and his Democratic challenger Gregg Johnson joined 4 The Record this week before voters decide who will represent Rock Island County in Springfield. This is the second part of that conversation.

Unions

Both have one thing in common: Unions.

Anderson is a member of the firefighters union. Johnson used to be the president of AFSCME Local 46.

Anderson and Johnson addressed their biggest concerns regarding unions and how they would address those in Springfield.

Pensions

Illinois still has its pension crisis.

There has been some bipartisan agreement. but it hasn't passed the sniff test of the State Supreme Court.

Johnson and Anderson talked about what changes they think still need to be made that can get that approval.

Guns

One issue that might divide the two is guns.

Governor Bruce Rauner signed two measures into law the last legislative session.

One allows authorities to take guns away from people deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others.

The other requires a 72-hour waiting period to buy guns.

There has been a call to ban bump stocks, but nothing enacted there.

Anderson and Johnson established where they stand on the issue and what direction they think the state is headed on this.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

