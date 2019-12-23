Republican presidential hopeful Walsh recognizes climate problem

Former congressman says it's not a hoax and can't be ignored

Thanks for clicking on this web extra from my interview with presidential candidate Joe Walsh.

It’s rare to hear a Republican running for public office willing to engage in a conversation about climate change and admit something needs to be done to address it.

Joe Walsh fits that bill.

Climate change is another high-profile issue in this campaign.

His position changed over the years. He once said the science behind it isn’t clear. He now says people have played a role in it.

Walsh explained what brought about that change, how he reacts to Democrats who call it a threat to human existence and if he still believes that the interests of the U.S. economy should be the first consideration before addressing the climate issue.

Walsh has indicated the Republican Party needs to admit it’s a problem because the president doesn’t.

We’ve heard a lot of ideas from Democrats and different variations of the Green New Deal.

So what would Walsh do beyond that admission of an actual problem?

Watch the video above for the full conversation.

