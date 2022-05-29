We’re getting very close to the Iowa Primary.

We will take another look at an interesting race up for grabs for both Democrats and Republicans. That’s the State Senate race to represent the 41st District.

The redrawn district covers parts of Cedar, Muscatine and Scott counties, including north Davenport.

Current State Senator Jim Lykam isn’t running again.

The Democratic Party’s primary pits two women running against each other: Nikole Tutton and Deb Vandergaast.

We will pay more attention to this contest between candidates Alan Weets and Kerry Gruenhagen. These candidates have some things in common besides being from the same party.

Let’s start with Kerry Gruenhagen. He lives in Walcott. Farming is in his family. He runs a grain farm operation in Scott and Muscatine counties.

Gruenhagen used to be president of the Muscatine County Farm Bureau. He has not held elected office before. His opponent is Alan Weets.

Weets was born and raised in Mechanicsville, Iowa. He still lives there today.

Weets graduated from Kirkwood Community College with a degree in agriculture production management. He is also a farmer, raising grain and livestock.

Weets has some government experience. He’s a commissioner on the Cedar County Soil and Water Conservation Board. Weets has been on the board for six years and is currently the vice treasurer of that board.

This race for the 41st District State Senate seat in Iowa is fun to watch in both parties for the primary, and will be for the general election in November.

Candidate Alan Weets joins us for a conversation this morning. His Republican opponent Kerry Gruenhagen declined to be on the show.

“What I’d like to bring to the table is a little more common-sense approach … I kinda like to look at the root causes of things and focus on the bigger issues at hand,” Weets said.

Hear what else he has to say in the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.