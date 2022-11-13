We all know elections have consequences. They will in Iowa, Illinois and the federal government. Host Jim Niedelman talks about that with Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman.

They share their thoughts on what surprised them about the election, whether Iowa is in a position to be a permanent red state for all intents and purposes like Illinois is a blue state, and where the federal government may be headed for the next two years.

“I assumed there would be more of a tidal wave,” Kaufmann said. “Maybe this is a kind of a tidal trickle?”

“The majority of the voters are still very moderate, and we’re maybe not as polarized as we think,” Gayman said.

Hear what else our panel has to say when you click on the video.

And we want to hear from you, too, which brings us to our question of the week. What do you expect from Congress as well as the state legislatures of Iowa and Illinois after the midterm election results? Let us know at 4therecord@whbf.com.

