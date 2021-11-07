Restoring faith in American dream motivates Normoyle

We’re back with Illinois Congressional candidate Angie Normoyle, who discusses the motivation behind her candidacy.

It’s “the American Dream,” she says. “My great-grandmother stood inline at a General Motors factory to see if she would have work that day.”

Meanwhile, Democrats and President Joe Biden are trying to push through his Build Back Better agenda. The $3.5 trillion-dollar proposal has been whittled down by about half and it’s still not clear if democrats have the votes.

Hear what Normoyle has to say about the proposal, and other issues, in the video.

