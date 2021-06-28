Resurgence of Taliban shouldn’t stop U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Thanks for checking out this web extra.
There’s a resurgence of the Taliban in Afghanistan.
Fighters took over part of Kunduz province.
They’re moving in as forces from the United States and its allies pull out of the country.
The initial mission to Afghanistan was to get Osama Bin Laden.
That was accomplished years ago.
Grubbs and Hart discussed how worried they think the United States and international community should be about a rise of the Taliban and if this makes the case that the United States should have a permanent presence there like Germany and South Korea.
