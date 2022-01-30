Thanks for checking out this web extra.

We didn’t have time to bring you all of host Jim Niedelman’s conversation with U. S. Senate candidate and retired Admiral Michael Franken on this week’s 4 The Record.

“We’ve gotten accustomed to large defense expenditures,” Franken said. “We can spend money more wisely and be safer.”

Hear what else Franken has to say about military spending in the video.

