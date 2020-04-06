Retired admiral running for U.S. Senate in Iowa left military because he didn’t want to work for Trump

Franken points to experience in Ebola & Katrina response to help with pandemic

Retired Admiral Michael Franken spent almost 40 years in the Navy and worked his way high up the chain of command. This is the second part of our conversation on this week’s 4 The Record.

Defense Production Act

There’s a lot of pressure on President Trump to utilize the military more than he is at the moment to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Democrats and Republicans have pushed the president to utilize the Defense Production Act more than he has.

Franken shared his thoughts on if it should be used more.

Role of Rock Island Arsenal

This area along the Iowa-Illinois border is home to the Rock Island Arsenal.

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos and Illinois Senator Dick Durbin see the Arsenal as a valuable asset.

Franken, with an extensive military background, explained how much military resources can be focused and dedicated to the pandemic.

Pro-military

Republicans have long pushed the image that they are the pro-military party, especially when it comes to Pentagon spending.

That’s hurt Democrats at times.

Franken addressed how Democrats can make the argument that they are pro-military and what the right balance is when it comes to military spending.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

