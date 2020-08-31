Reynolds and Ernst endorsements focus on disaster relief

Two prominent voices from Iowa addressed the Republican National Convention.

Governor Kim Reynolds had her turn Tuesday night.

She spent most of her time focused on the derecho and the support Iowa got from the federal government for disaster recovery.

Reynolds endorsed the president’s approach with China that’s had a direct impact on farmers.

“Whether it’s providing needed relief to farmers who are the target of China’s unfair trade practices, hammering out new free and fair trade deals or fighting for workers and small businesses who were hit hard by Covid-19, we have a president and a vice president who get things done,” Reynolds said. “And, because of President Trump and his leadership, our country is able to bounce back from setbacks and see opportunity grow and thrive.”

Senator Joni Ernst also focused heavily on the recent damage from the derecho in her Wednesday night pre-recorded speech.

Ernst raised fear about the Green New Deal and taxes if Joe Biden is elected.

“This election is a choice between two very different paths,” Ernst said. “Freedom, prosperity and economic growth under a Trump-Pence administration or the Biden-Harris path paved by liberal, coastal elites and radical environmentalists, an America where farmers are punished, jobs are destroyed and taxes crush the middle class. That is our choice and it’s a clear one.”

Ernst and Reynolds were among the women to endorse donald trump this week.

Women played a key role four years ago to elect the president — white women specifically considered a deciding factor.

Trump won that demographic over Hillary Clinton.

Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and Jan Weber, the Republican Party Chair for the Illinois 17th Congressional District as well as Henry County’s Republican Party Chair, joined 4 The Record this week to discuss the Republican National Convention.

Weber and Gayman discussed how important that group is this year and what argument did the Republicans make to maintain that support.

