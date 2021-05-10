Reynolds’ decision to reject $95 million on pandemic relief scrutinized

There could be some momentum on Capitol Hill for a national police reform measure, Illinois state lawmakers consider a change in the way you vote for candidates and Iowa’s governor snubs millions of dollars in pandemic relief money.

We covered all of that this week on 4 The Record with former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs and former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Karl Rhomberg.

Money not needed?

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds turned away $95 million from the federal government.

That money was allocated to schools for expanding COVID-19 testing to be able to monitor the virus long-term.

Reynolds says the money isn’t needed.

Democrats accuse the governor of playing politics and sending mixed signals in her approach to the pandemic.

Grubbs and Rhomberg discussed how risky this move is by the governor.

Voting process changes

Illinois state lawmakers could change the voting process on ballots.

They are considering a ranking system where you list your preference of candidates in order.

The proposal in Illinois would apply to members of the general assembly and statewide offices.

Maine already adopted this system.

New York has it for local primary and special elections.

Rhomberg and Grubbs addressed how much merit this idea has and if it would pose a risk to the two-party system and open doors for more third-party candidates.

Police reform

We’ve seen states make changes.

The federal government is now considering adopting national police standards.

There’s been movement on no-knock warrants and chokeholds.

But the deal breaker is consistently qualified immunity, the provision that protects police officers from being sued.

Now Republican Senator Tim Scott proposes a compromise.

Rather than opening officers up to lawsuits, Scott suggests being able to hold individual police agencies accountable in court.

Scott is the only black Republican in the Senate and seen as the key to any legislation being successful.

Grubbs and Rhomberg talked about the likelihood Democrats and Republicans can agree on this.

Watch the entire conversation in the video above.

Question of the week