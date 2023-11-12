Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds jumped into the Presidential political fray and publicly endorsed Florida Gov. Ron Desantis for President.

Iowa governors traditionally avoid this to encourage more campaigning ahead of the caucuses and let the people decide on their own.

Host Jim Niedelman returns with former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert, a Democrat.

“I think when President Trump took credit for her last election – and he did the same thing with DeSantis – that’s not a way to make friends,” Grubbs said.

“It’s not a complete surprise she would support DeSantis … The thing that surprises me is that she would support him at this point, when he seems to be losing steam, rather than gaining steam,” Schwiebert said.

To hear more from our panelists, click on the video.

We want to hear from you, too, and that brings us to our question of the week that we received from a viewer watching at home: What do you think of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ endorsement of Ron DeSantis for President? Let us know at 4therecord@whbf.com

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.