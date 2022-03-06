Thanks for checking out this web extra.

We didn’t have time to bring you all of our panel discussion on for the record. That part of the conversation focused on the Republican response to the state of the union address.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered the Republican rebuttal to the State of the Union.

She aggressively attacked the Biden Administration and Democrats in different areas, notably Ukraine, where the President spent a good chunk of his address.

She called his actions too little too late. And Reynolds pounced on the pandemic, touting her approach to reopen businesses early, shunning mask mandates and forcing schools to stay open.

We continue our conversation with former Scott County Democratic Party Chair Elesha Gayman and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom.

