Reynolds pushing Iowans to overcome vaccine hesitancy

Dozens of counties decline some or all of vaccine allocations

It’s crunch time for the Republican majority in the Iowa State Legislature.

They want to finish adopting their agenda by the end of the month when the legislative session is supposed to end.

One of them is Governor Kim Reynolds’ priority to eliminate the state’s revenue triggers and clear the way for more state income taxes to take hold.

Republicans in the Senate are making their third go of it this week.

Another piece of legislation that cleared the House and is now in the Senate is related to police.

It would increase protections for law enforcement officers by strengthening their qualified immunity and creating tougher penalties against demonstrators.

This in a week when former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd and the federal government considers adopting national police standards.

Then there’s the push to get people vaccinated against COVID-19.

Here’s how Iowa and Illinois stand according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Iowa has almost 30 percent of its entire population fully vaccinated — that’s 16th best among the states.

Illinois is almost at 27 percent — that’s 31st in the country.

Both states in the low 40 percent range for administering at least one dose.

Maine is the best state in the country with 35 percent of the population there fully vaccinated.

This week we learned 43 counties in Iowa declined some or all of their vaccine allocations for next week based on a lack of demand.

The doses will be reassigned to counties with larger populations and more demand.

This last year brought challenges mayors and governors across the country never expected.

It was uncharted territory for all of them and it’s not done yet.

We talked about that and some of the activity coming out of the Iowa State Legislature with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on this week’s 4 The Record.

Reynolds addressed the state’s progress in vaccinating against COVID-19 during her news conference this week.

All states seem to be on a similar trajectory in the percentage of their populations that have been vaccinated.

She mentioned the national trend of vaccine hesitancy after the issues surrounding the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Reynolds discussed how concerned she is about this reluctance from people to get the vaccine and if she thinks this hesitance has anything to do with people who are skeptical about the virus and its severity.

Reynolds was among the first governors in the country to reopen her state’s economy.

She addressed if she thinks that relaxed people into thinking they don’t need the vaccine and why she doesn’t think vaccine passports would encourage more people to get vaccinated if they’re required to travel or get into large venues.

