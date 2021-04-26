Reynolds taking wait and see approach on legislation to strengthen police

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joined 4 The Record this week. This is the third part of that conversation.

Reynolds pushed for years to restore the voting rights for ex-felons who paid their debt to society in a constitutional amendment.

It failed for the third year in a row.

Reynolds shared what she makes of the reluctance of the Republican majority to fulfill this part of your agenda.

This week we all saw the guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

Reynolds said it showed the justice system worked, so does that mean she agrees with the verdict? We asked her.

Right now, Reynolds is also aware Republicans in the state legislature are moving forward with a measure to strengthen police protections under qualified immunity and get tougher on demonstrators for blocking streets and highways.

She discussed what she will do if this gets to her desk.

Watch the video above for those conversations and more — including her thoughts on running for president in 2024.