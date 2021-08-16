RI County waiting for courthouse recordkeeping process before demolition

Records will maintain history of old county courthouse for posterity

Two high priorities of the Rock Island County government are moving forward, but far from a blistering pace.

The county board remains committed to demolishing the old county courthouse.

It’s been met with legal challenges.

Opponents have been able to delay the process, but so far not able to keep it from the wrecking ball.

The county is only required to keep a record of the building’s past for historical preservation purposes.

Right now the county’s waiting for guidance about how to do that.

The county board’s also on track to reduce the size of the membership from the current 25 to 19.

It’s been criticized for being too bloated, especially for a community this size.

We’ve now seen the Rock Island County Courthouse issue and the push to downsize the county board go on for years now.

The board’s been highly involved in both.

We covered it all on this week’s 4 The Record with Rock Island County Board Chair Richard Brunk.

Brunk has maintained for the last couple of years now that nothing can be done to stop the courthouse from being demolished.

Brunk discussed how he feels about the time it’s taking to get the green light to tear down the building and if he is still confident it will be.

It’s clearly taking a while to essentially document the building’s history for the State Historic Preservation Office.

Brunk shared how far along that process is and what exactly this process entails.

Rock Island County’s spent more than $200,000 on legal fees and on consultants to meet the state’s requirements of recording the building’s history.

Blunk responded to people in the county who think this whole thing is a waste of taxpayer money, when he thinks the county will get the go ahead and

how soon that work could start after getting clearance.

Watch the entire conversation in the video above.