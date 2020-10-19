Rita Hart running for Congress as a candidate who can work across the aisle

There is a lot at stake on the ballot in November.

You can’t avoid the presidential race.

There’s a record amount of money being spent on the U.S. Senate race in Iowa.

Another race getting a lot of attention and money is the contest in Iowa to replace Dave Loebsack.

A lot of you will decide that.

It pits Democrat Rita Hart against Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks.

Hart’s the chosen one by her party. She ran unopposed in the primary.

Miller-Meeks won a competitive primary for the Republicans.

Follow the money and you see the Democrats really want to hold onto this seat.

Hart had almost $1.4 million in cash on hand at the end of June. Miller-Meeks a little more than half a million.

Hart joined 4 The Record this week for a conversation.

She was born in Charles City, Iowa, earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Iowa, worked as a public school teacher for more than 20 years before getting into politics for the Bennett Community School District and the Calamus-Wheatland Community School District.

These days she also works on her family farm with her husband.

Hart broke into politics when she won a seat in the Iowa State Senate in 2012, then was re-elected to a full four-year term in 2014.

She gave up her seat in the Senate two years ago when Fred Hubbell ran for governor and asked her to be his lieutenant governor, an election they lost to Kim Reynolds.

She’s been an advocate for education issues and funding.

Hart has the Democratic machine behind her hoping to retain the party’s seat in the House of Representatives.

While Hart spent six years in the Iowa State Senate, her opponent is in her first term.

Miller-Meeks has run for this congressional office in the past, which helps her name recognition, but Hart shared whether she thinks that puts her at a disadvantage, how she can use her big advantage in money effectively and to what extent it adds more pressure to hold onto the seat Loebsack occupied for the Democrats.

Miller-Meeks is a doctor and she’s using her medical experience and her service as the Director of Iowa’s Department of Public Health to claim she’s better suited than Hart to help manage the pandemic in Washington.

Hart disagreed, and you can watch her response and the entire conversation in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.