Robert Kobylski encouraged by Davenport schools response to state violations

Davenport School District Superintendent Robert Kobylski joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that conversation.

Changing districts

We’ve seen the district have a drop in enrollment in recent years. More students have moved to the Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley school districts.

Kobylski discussed how much that hurts what Davenport can do, if there is a risk for more school closings and what he plans to do about it.

Audit

Serious audit findings forced the district to make corrective action regarding minorities. One was the disproportionate punishment.

Kobylski talked about what’s been done to change that and how much more needs to be done.

He also addressed how much progress has been made in the special education, what his long-term vision is for the district and how he can get there.

Question of the week

What changes would you like to see in the Davenport School District?

