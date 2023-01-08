Smith is first from QC to hold statewide office in more than half century

This week’s fight over the next Speaker of the House might be a signal of what’s to come from the lower chamber of Congress this session.

Illinois state lawmakers could do something about the gas tax during the lame duck session.

And the Quad Cities has the first person – Roby Smith – to hold a statewide office in Iowa after more than 50 years.

We get to that with Scott County Democratic Party Chair Matt Trimble and former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom.

On Roby Smith:

“”He’s got a great background in finance and banking …. I think his idea on helping people get to a first home is a noble one,” Bloom said.

“He’s an extension of the Heritage Foundation …. To have him running our state treasury is really scary,” Trimble said.

