We’re back with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

This is crunch time for the city to finalize the budget.

We asked Mayor Thoms what highlights he expects to see besides the Special Service Area, and how the $10 million surplus will be used.

“The budget’s coming together well,” he said. “We’re making some good capital investments for the future. As an example, we spent a little over $2 million for eight new snow plows. The other ones are 20 years old.”

Listen to what else Thoms says when you click on the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.