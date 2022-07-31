We will pay attention to a local problem this morning: Gun violence.

Rock Island’s seen more criminal activity than it typically does recently. It’s certainly not alone in this problem.

However, our reporting at Local 4 News indicates Rock Island Police responded to seven shootings in the city since June 19. That is basically this summer so far. And five of those cases have been deadly.

None of them were mass shootings. Five people have been killed. Police have arrested two people in connection with one of them.

Gun violence is not a problem that is unique to Rock Island – not nationally, not regionally, not even in the Quad Cities.

We’ve had several discussions about it on this program relating to Davenport over the years. We talk about it this morning with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

“We’re trying to create and find new ways to solve these issues,” Thoms said. “We;re taking a look at virtual reality training for our police officers.”

Hear his other thoughts on the problem of gun violence in the video.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.