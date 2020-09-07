Rock Island considering security gates and wanding for weapons in District

Mayor Mike Thoms and Council to review safety during 30-day curfew

Gun violence in the Quad Cities seems to be a regular occurence these days.

Police officers respond to gunshots almost everyday.

Deadly incidents last week set off new policies from local government in response.

No one’s in custody for a deadly shooting last Sunday near the border of East Moline and Silvis.

Police found 33-year-old Jeremy Jackson at 19th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline. Detectives determined the shooting happened in Silvis on 3rd Avenue Court.

A woman got shot in her parked car in Davenport early last Saturday morning. She was flown to Iowa City in critical condition.

Police say several people walked up to her car and started shooting into her car on Douglas Court.

Detectives say that violence escalated from an earlier incident in the area.

Police made an arrest for last weekend’s deadly shooting in The District of Rock Island.

Gunshots rang out after 2 a.m. last Saturday morning while the bars in the area were open for business.

Three men were injured and 43-year-old Jesse Brand Jr. was killed.

Detectives have 42-year-old Dewaun Berry in custody for murder.

Rock Island’s shooting prompted Mayor Mike Thoms to order a 30-day curfew for The District.

It covers the area bound by 17th and 19th Streets as well as 1st and 3rd Avenues.

Bars in the area have to close by 1 a.m. The entire area has to shut down by 1:30.

It’s the second time we’ve seen a curfew in reponse to violence this year.

The other came in early June and lasted about a week for Rock Island County and Scott County.

I spoke with Thoms this week on 4 The Record about his latest move.

Curfew

He discussed how hard it was to issue the curfew, what the deciding factors were, why the curfew order applies only to The District when we’ve seen gun violence in other parts of the city as well.

Closing time

A couple of months ago city council decided to let bars in The District stay open until 3 a.m. when the pandemic restrictions eased.

Thoms addressed the the likelihood that could be revisited, if there should be more time constraints or other limits on bars and how he would respond if bar owners think they’re being targeted unfairly by the curfew and any limits on their business.

Question of the week

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you. It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.