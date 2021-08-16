Rock Island County Board chair remembers Don Johnston

4 The Record

Board member Johnston died recently after stroke

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thanks for checking out this web extra.

We didn’t have time to include all of my conversation with Rock Island County Board Chair Richard Brunk on 4 The Record.

Here we addressed the recent death of county board member Don Johnston.

Johnston died after having a stroke.

Brunk discussed his relationship with him and what he thinks Johnston’s lasting contributions to the county will be.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you.  It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Election Coverage

Trending Stories