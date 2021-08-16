Rock Island County Board chair remembers Don Johnston

Thanks for checking out this web extra.
We didn’t have time to include all of my conversation with Rock Island County Board Chair Richard Brunk on 4 The Record.
Here we addressed the recent death of county board member Don Johnston.
Johnston died after having a stroke.
Brunk discussed his relationship with him and what he thinks Johnston’s lasting contributions to the county will be.

