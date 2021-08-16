Rock Island County Board reduction not expected to be political

Rock Island County Board Chair Richard Brunk joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation.

Let’s move to downsizing the county board.

Earlier this year the board approved to reduce the size of the board from 25 to 19 members.

That requires drawing new, larger districts to accomodate the representation.

The redistricting was supposed to be done in July, but got pushed back to December.

Brunk discussed why the deadline was moved to the end of the year.

The county’s using consultants to help with the mapping once the census data is available.

Brunk talked about how much that helps keep it from being politicized and what kind of reaction he expects from current board members who wind up at disadvantages in the new districts by possibly being forced to run against another incumbent.

