Rock Island mayor ‘a little frustrated’ Davenport is going it alone on fireworks

There’s no avoiding the different impact the pandemic has had on the economies in Davenport and Bettendorf in Iowa compared to Rock Island, Moline and East Moline in Illinois.

All five cities presented a united front at the start of the pandemic.

I brought that up with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms on this week’s 4 The Record.

Joined by a river?

Early in the pandemic the five mayors of the Quad Cities presented a united front that they’d work together and employ the same policies during the pandemic.

We’ve seen Iowa and Illinois go different ways.

Thoms addressed how that dynamic is working with the five cities and how he feels about Davenport’s decision to hold a fireworks show on the day Red, White and Boom would normally happen.

Pandemic promotion

This week Rock Island launched the first in a series of videos to promote the city during the pandemic.

A positive reminder that the city is surviving.

Videos in the future are expected to focus on businesses and the local economy.

Thoms discussed how much money the city is investing in these videos and what tangible results he expects from it.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

