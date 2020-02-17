Rock Island mayor prefers ditching plagued hydro plant

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms joined 4 The Record this week. This is the second part of that interview.

An issue that hasn’t received too much attention relates to the hydro plant operated by the city.

The Quad-City Times did some extensive reporting on this.

Rock Island leases it from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to generate power for a wastewater treatment plant, a water treatment plant and a water pump station.

It’s not functional at the moment.

The Times reports it will cost more than $180,000 to get it working again.

More money in repairs could be needed and the city owes more than $1 million for the equipment it bought for the facility.

Thoms discussed what concerns him most about the plant, if it is worth keeping, what other options the city has to generate this power and what options the city has to pay for the repairs, if that’s the path city council wants to take.

