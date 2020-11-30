Rock Island mayor says property tax hike not only option to address pandemic shortfall

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms joined 4 The Record this week for a conversation. This is the second part of that interview.

We can see the impact in the city’s budget proposal.

It calls for an increase of more than 6 percent to the property tax rate.

There was an increase last year as well.

No one likes raising taxes.

But Thoms said it’s not the only option left and shared his thoughts on if the proposals would be enough to maintain services or if cuts would still be on the table and his response to the lack of action on capitol on a new pandemic relief package.

Watch the video above for the full conversation.