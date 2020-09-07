Rock Island mayor thinks regular ‘troublemakers’ behind QC gun violence

Gun violence is a national problem that’s certainly taken hold in the Quad Cities.

The deadly shooting in Rock Island’s busy bar district doesn’t help the city boost its image.

The curfew alone won’t get to the root of the problem.

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms joined 4 The Record this week and shared his reaction to the recent gun violence, what he sees as the common threads with the rest of the Quad Cities and if there is a solution or a new approach that can be reached among all of the cities.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

