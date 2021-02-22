Rock Island mayoral hopeful Brooks supports tax breaks to live and work in the city

Thurgood Brooks wants to promote a clean and green economy for Rock Island

Rock Island mayoral candidate Thurgood Brooks joined 4 The Record this week for a conversation. This is the second part of that conversation.

Part of his platform includes offering incentives and tax breaks to people who live and work in Rock Island.

The city’s struggling to generate tax revenue.

Brooks explained how this would help that situation.

Brooks supports utilizing water, wind and solar power for city operations among other things to promote a clean and green economy and discussed if he thought the people of the city are ready to embrace that kind of thinking.

Brooks made a name for himself during the past year as an activist and has been very outspoken on race relations, especially regarding policing after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

He talked about how serious he thinks the problem is in the Quad Cities.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.