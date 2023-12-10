

It’s budget-crunch time for local governments across Illinois.

Rock island is close to finalizing its spending plan by the end of the month. Some priorities are economic development, buying new vehicles for every city agency and a $2 million software management system.

Some quick highlights:

The city is considering a total budget of more than $164 million.

That includes an increase of $6 million to $56 million in the general fund. This proposal would use $4 million of its existing surplus.

Rock Island is closing in on adopting the city budget for the next fiscal year. A first vote on that is scheduled for Monday.

Let’s start with what some people might not like.

Property owners are likely to pay more property taxes. That’s from a countywide increase in property values after an assessment despite the tax rate staying the same.

It’s expected to generate $6 million in new revenue for the city in the general fund. There are some notable increases in spending. One of them is for police and fire pensions.

Host Jim Niedelman goes over some of the details with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

“The cost of everything is going up,” Mayor Thoms said. “We also want to invest in the future, looking at capital investments and economic development.”

To hear what else Mayor Thoms has to say, click on the video.

