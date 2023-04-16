It’s time to recover and dry out across the Quad Cities after the severe weather outbreaks that hit the area over the last week and a half. Several tornadoes and powerful thunderstorms ravaged the region, and wind reached more than a 100 mph at times.

Some of that damage in a concentrated section of Rock Island will take homeowners a while to get back to normal. Several trees fell on homes and caused extensive damage and punctured roofs. Houses were left with gaping holes.

Tens of thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers lost power throughout the Quad Cities at the worst point. Some went a few days without electricity.

Another spot with notable damage is the Black Hawk statue that’s been in the old Watch Tower Plaza for more than 60 years. Wind knocked it to the ground.

Host Jim Niedelman talks about this and more with Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

Although he did not have a damage estimate, Thoms said it is “substantial. There’s no doubt about that.” City crews are “cleaning up alleys, streets, and that sort of thing; getting trees cut down, getting people’s driveways opened up.”

To hear more of what Mayor Thoms has to say, click on the video.

