Rumler hints of economic ‘megaprojects’ for Quad Cities

Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce president quiet on specifics while confident about region's future

Every community across the country is trying to fight through the pandemic on the public health front and the economic front.

Neither is easy.

The recent findings by Area Development magazine and Livability.com provide reasons for optimism.

You might think that could help attract some of the biggest companies when they expand their operations.

I brought that up in my conversation with Paul Rumler, asking if companies like Amazon and Tesla actually take this area seriously.

Those rankings also put the Quad Cities third nationally in terms of a diversified economy to help emerge from the pandemic.

That’s a strong livability component.

Only Madison, Wisconsin and Burlington, Vermont scored better.

Rumler discussed how the community can parlay all of this into investments, how the Quad Cities region can sustain that in light of the pandemic and what challenges the different approaches Iowa and Illinois are taking present.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

