Duckworth has 100 times more cash on hand than GOP challenger

This morning we focus on the U. S. Senate race in Illinois. This race features incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth being challenged by Republican Kathy Salvi.

There’s a big disparity financially between the two: Duckworth with almost $8 million in campaign cash on hand at the end of June. That’s more than 100 times higher than roughly $66,000 for Salvi.

Salvi was raised in Waukegan and now lives in Chicago. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Loyola University, the earned her law degree from Kent College of Law.

A lawyer by profession, she started as a judicial clerk for an appellate court, then became an assistant public defender in Lake County. Now she runs a private practice.

Salvi hasn’t held elected office but ran for the Illinois Eighth Congressional District in 2006 when she lost in the primary.

Salvi was nominated after winning a competitive primary against six other Republicans.

“Our message is resonating throughout the entire state … it’s the economy, crime, and parents – parents who should be in the driver’s seat of their kids’ education,” she said.

Hear what else Salvi has to say when you click on the video.

