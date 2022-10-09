We’re back with U. S. Senate candidate Kathy Salvi.

We discuss the abortion issue with her. The Supreme Court’s decision overturned Roe V. Wade and left it up to the states. Some Republican-controlled states are banning the procedure altogether.

“I’m pro-life but, more so, I’m pro-woman,” Salvi said. “I think we need to take the crisis out of pregnancy.”

Hear what else she has to say on the topic when you click on the video.

