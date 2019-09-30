Sanders agrees with Trump opposing NAFTA and TPP

Here’s something you’ll find hard to believe about Senator Bernie Sanders.

There’s one issue where he agrees in principle with President Trump, just not the practice.

That has to do with trade.

We’ve seen the impact the Trump administration’s trade policies have had on farmers in Iowa and Illinois.

The president pulled out of NAFTA and the Trans Pacific Partnership.

Sanders agrees with the president in that he opposed both trade agreements.

But he explained what he would do differently, how he would effectively stop the manipulation of currency, and what tax rates he would propose.

Sanders also discussed what he would say to people who’ve paid debts he wants to cancel — medical and student — and think it’s not fair..

You can watch that part of our conversation from this week’s 4 The Record in the video above.

Question of the week

