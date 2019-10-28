Sanford doesn’t consider health care a right & opposes taxes to increase benefits

Mark Sanford doesn’t shy away from his political positions.

He agrees with the president on a lot of issues, but is trying to highlight his differences in this campaign.

He’s most outspoken right now about spending and the national debt and claims the president went back on his promise on this issue.

Sanford spent part of his most recent stint in Congress sponsoring a bill to get rid of the Affordable Care Act and replace it with his own health care proposal.

This is the second part of our conversation on this week’s 4 The Record.

Domestic policy

On immigration, Sanford is in favor of a border wall.

He voted for the tax cuts as a member of Congress.

He co-sponsored a bill that would have repealed the Affordable Care Act.

Sanford described the argument he can make to Republicans that he’s different than the president on these big issues that got him elected.

Health care

Health care is considered one of the biggest issues of this campaign when voters are polled.

Sanford voted for the Republican plan that would have repealed the Affordable Care Act after he voted against it.

The congressional budget office indicated $22 million more Americans would have lost their health care under that plan.

Sanford explained the change.

Sanford maintains the plan he sponsored would protect private insurance, offer more tax breaks to people who buy insurance, try to protect people with pre-existing conditions and help people who have drastic increases in their premiums.

Sanford discussed why he supports the profit-motive for health care and if he supports a public option.

