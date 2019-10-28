Sanford not a fan of ‘Pork’ & ‘Barrel’ spending or otherwise

On a lighter note, Sanford once held up a couple of squealing pigs to protest state lawmakers in South Carolina adding pork spending projects to the state budget.

Sanford talked about how he kept them under control and how he could top it.

“Yeah, well, those were the days. In that case, it was actually a very heavy issue going back to non-lighter notes,” Sanford said.

We know why he did it — he’s you’re opposed to wasteful spending,

“Right right and, but it was in this case a constitutional mandate for a balanced budget that was at play,” Sanford said. “We spent nine months trying to negotiate, resolve on that front. We hadn’t gotten there so finally, we looked for something a little more colorful.”

So does he like carrying pigs around as a habit?

“I wouldn’t say as a habit. They can be a little annoying. But I’d done so as a boy because i worked on a pig farm as a boy.”

The pigs’ names were Pork… and Barrel.

