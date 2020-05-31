1  of  2
Breaking News
Young men attack teen and his mother at mostly peaceful protest in Davenport WATCH: Large projectiles break multiple windows of the Scott County Courthouse during protest
1  of  2
Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Schilling believes he had coronavirus in November

4 The Record

GOP congressional candidate not worried about virus resurgence​ ​

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thanks for checking out this web extra from my interview with Bobby Schilling from this week’s 4 The Record.

Part of our conversation focused on the threat the pandemic could get worse and whether changes in the health care system are needed because of the crisis.​

Schilling discussed how worried he is about a resurgence of the coronavirus and the threat to public health with businesses opening across the country, how much this crisis indicates change is needed and if he believes health care is a right.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Election Coverage

Don't Miss