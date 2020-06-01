Schilling disagrees with Reynolds’ move to end moratorium on evictions

Republican hopeful wants Congress to keep pork out of pandemic relief​ ​

Democrats and Republicans in Congress are at odds about another round of legislation to address the pandemic.​

The United States has taken a different approach than several European countries.​

Now some lawmakers propose doing something similar.​

This is the second part of my conversation with ​Bobby Schilling on this week’s 4 The Record.​

We can’t avoid the influence the pandemic has on this election.​

Campaigning is different because of it.​

It’s a political issue.​

This could very well be on the agenda in January.​

Schilling opposed the relief packages adopted during the Great Recession before you served in Congress.​

We’re seeing trillions of dollars spent in the various relief packages.​

So far most Americans have seen $1,200.​

More money could be on the way.​ Yet we watch millions of dollars go to corporations — some that don’t need it.​

Schilling discussed what legislation he supports and still thinks needs to be adopted by Congress, if he agreed with Governor Kim Reynolds decision to not extend the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures and how everyday Americans should be expected to manage.

Several European countries took the approach to pay 60 to 80 percent of worker salaries during the pandemic.​

Some people say that will make it easier for those economies to recover.​

Schilling shared what he thinks about the United States adopting that strategy.

