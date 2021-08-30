Schimpf on pandemic management: ‘Pritzker has lost the moral authority’

Republican gubernatorial candidate for Illinois Paul Schimpf joined this week’s 4 The Record. This is the second part of that conversation.

Clearly the biggest issue across the country and Illinois is the pandemic.

Schimpf criticized Governor JB Pritzker for his mask mandates in schools and vaccine requirements for state employees.

The argument in favor of these policies is that they are designed to protect the public health at large.

Schimpf explained why he disagrees with the governor

Schimpf is running on something called a “parents bill of rights” when it comes to masks in schools and vaccines for kids.

He also argued recently that the requirement of vaccines for polio and the measles for kids is different from COVID-19 because there isn’t a serious risk for kids.

Schimpf addressed if the recent surge in the Delta variant of COVID-19 among kids has changed his position.

It seems easy to criticize.

Democrats in Iowa slam Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and Republicans in Illinois blast Pritzker.

Schimpf shared how he would manage the pandemic differently in Illinois as governor and balance public health versus economic health.

Question of the week